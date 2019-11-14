Prague City Transport company gearing up for freedom celebrations

The Prague Public Transport company has announced a series of changes in city transport in connection with the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution this weekend.

In connection with a planned demonstration at Letna, which is expected to draw approximately 250,000 people on Saturday, the transport company will boost metro connections to the area as well as trams in the vicinity.

On Sunday it will reduce the number of trams in the city centre and reroute some of them in order to clear the way for street celebrations, including a procession following the route of the student demonstration which launched the anti-communist protests in 1989.