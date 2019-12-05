Prague City Hall will not make EC audit on Czech PM public

Prague City Hall, which received a copy of the EC audit into Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ alleged conflict of interest has said it will not make the document public.

The audit is marked confidential, but Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said earlier the City Council would talk to lawyers about the possibility of making it public. There has been growing pressure for this to be done across the political scene.

According to the weekly Respekt, which citied two independent sources close to the Commission, the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest and the Czech Republic will have to return millions of crowns in EU funds as a result.