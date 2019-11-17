Prague City Hall to extend parking zones

Parking zones in the Czech capital will be extended in Prague 5 and 6. Next year, zones will also be extended in Prague 9 and new parts of Prague 4, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday. Last year, City Hall collected 130 million more in year-on-year terms by charging for parking spaces in districts 1 to 8. Parking fees in the capital amount to 1200 CZK a year for. However, hybrid cars have a lower rate and electric cars can park for free.