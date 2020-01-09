Prague City Hall to donate CZK 160,000 for wildlife relief in Australia

Prague City Hall will donate 160,000 crowns to the Australian Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, which operates Melbourne Zoo, Prague deputy mayor Petr Hlubuček said on Thursday.
The money, collected from Prague Zoo entry fees, will be used for urgent veterinary care and programmes to save wildlife.
At least 26 people have been killed in the unprecedented bushfires, which have swept large parts of Australia since October, and more than 10.3 million hectares of land has burned. It is estimated that nearly half a billion animals have been lost to the fire.
