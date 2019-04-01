Prague City Hall to commission artistic designs for metro’s new D line stations

Prague City Hall councillors have agreed to commission artistic designs for each station of the planned metro D line, running from Pankrác to Písnice.
The designs will be chose in conjunction with the National Gallery Prague and architect David Vávra.
As regards the Pankrác station, the first to be built, sculptors Marian Karel and Vladimír Soukénka have already been approached.
