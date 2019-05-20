Prague City Hall takes first step in construction of Metro D Line

The Prague City Council decided on Monday to launch a geological survey for Metro line D, which should connect the city centre with the southern outskirts of the city. It is the first step in the construction of the city’s long-planned fourth metro line.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of a section between the current Pankrác station on line C and a new station in the Písnice district. Subsequently, the fourth line of the Prague Metro should extend from Pankrác to the Náměstí Míru station in the city centre.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said that starting the geological survey for the metro line is one of the coalitions goals for the first half of this year.