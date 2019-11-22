Prague City Hall councillors dismiss idea of facial recognition cameras in Prague

Prague City Hall councillors have indicated they will not allow the police to activate automatic facial recognition cameras in the city.

Prague police asked the municipality to approve the pilot project at six selected locations within measures to increase security in the capital.

Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib from the Pirate Party slammed the idea, tweeting that City Hall would not support the “Chinese-style Big Brother project” and Councillor Jiří Pospíšil from TOP 09 said such a move would be an invasion into people’s privacy for which there was currently no justification.

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and the police said they had merely floated the idea to test the waters.