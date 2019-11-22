Prague City Hall councillors dismiss idea of facial recognition cameras in Prague

Prague City Hall councillors have indicated they will not allow the police to activate automatic facial recognition cameras in the city.
Prague police asked the municipality to approve the pilot project at six selected locations within measures to increase security in the capital.
Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib from the Pirate Party slammed the idea, tweeting that City Hall would not support the “Chinese-style Big Brother project” and Councillor Jiří Pospíšil from TOP 09 said such a move would be an invasion into people’s privacy for which there was currently no justification.
Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and the police said they had merely floated the idea to test the waters.
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister