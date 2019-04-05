Prague City Hall abandons controversial proposal to tax unoccupied housing units

The Prague City Hall coalition has agreed to abandon a controversial proposal to collect anonymous data from electricity meters in order to identify and tax vacant properties.

The proposal to tax unoccupied apartments, put forward by the Pirate Party, was intended to make speculative property buyers rent out flats rather than leaving them empty until sold.

It sparked a major dispute within the ruling coalition with the TOP 09 party arguing that this would be an invasion of privacy and interference in ownership rights.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said after Friday’s negotiations that Prague City Hall would seek other incentives to try to resolve the problem.