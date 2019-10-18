Prague City Council raises waste collection fees 30 percent

The Prague City Council has raised costs of communal waste collection in the Czech capital by 30 percent. The city should gain an additional 220 million crowns annually, which will be used to subsidize the waste collection services.

Councillors have also introduced the collection of bio-waste, which should be considerably cheaper. The move is part of a long-term effort to lower the amount of waste produced by Prague citizens.

Last year, Prague inhabitants produced over 320,000 tonnes of waste, compared to 304, 000 in 2017.