Prague Castle to reopen to public on May 25, presidential spokesman says

The Prague Castle complex, seat to the Czech presidency, is scheduled to reopen to the public on May 25, as part of a relaxing of anti-coronavirus measures. Other historic state castles, chateaux and buildings are due to open in the same schedule.

Presidential spokesman Jiří Ovčáček told ČTK however that the castle park in Lány should open two weeks sooner, on May 11, along with other gardens and parks. The government had originally planned to open all such facilities on June 8.