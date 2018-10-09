Prague Castle to host Chinese Investment Forum

Prague Castle will host a Chinese Investment Forum from October 15 -17.

The president’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, told the CTK news agency the forum will be attended by some 250 guests from China, up to 150 guests from CEE countries and roughly 100 guests from the Czech Republic.

Mynář said President Zeman would be attending Tuesday’s gala evening.

After Chinese investments in the Czech Republic failed to meet expectations, the aim of the organizers is to make the forum more business-oriented and result driven.