Prague Castle still number one tourist attraction in Czechia

The most popular tourist destination in Prague last year was traditionally Prague Castle with nearly 2.6 million visitors, according to figures released by the Czech Tourism agency on Thursday.

The Petřín funicular with 2.2 million visitors came second and Prague Zoo with 1.5 million visitors was the third most popular tourist site, according to data released by Czech Tourism on Thursday.

Among the other top 10 most visited landmarks are Prague's Old Jewish quarter and the Petřín tower, as well as the former industrial complex of Dolní Vítkovice in the North Moravian city of Ostrava.