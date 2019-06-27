Prague Castle still biggest tourist attraction in Czech Republic

Prague Castle remains to be the most popular tourist destination in the Czech Republic, according to figures put together by Czech Tourism agency. Last year, it attracted over 2.4 million tourists, a nearly three-percent increase year-on-year.

The Petřín funicular with over two million visitors placed second, while Prague Zoo was the third most visited site with over 1.4 million visitors.

Among the other top 10 most visited landmarks are Prague's Old Jewish quarter and the Petřín tower, as well as the former industrial complex of Dolní Vítkovice in the North Moravian city of Ostrava.