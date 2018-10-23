Prague Castle: No centenary invites for those who don’t accept Zeman election

People who have refused to accept the election of Miloš Zeman have not been invited to a ceremony at Prague Castle on Sunday celebrating the centenary of Czechoslovakia, the president’s spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, said. His statement confirmed reports that some figures, including the heads of political parties, have not received the usual invitation to such events.

Mr. Ovčáček said the Office of the President had done such people a favour as they would not now need to wrestle with their consciences with regard to whether to attend. He said hundreds of people had been invited to the event at the Vladislav Hall and the number ignored was small.