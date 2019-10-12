Prague Castle mass held for iconic singer Karel Gott

The funeral of singer Karel Gott took place this Saturday at St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague Castle, a day after tens of thousands paid their last respects to him. Cardinal Dominik Duka officiated over the mass.

Gott, who died aged 80 on October 1, was given a funeral with state honours. Apart from his family and friends, also present were President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO), Senate chairman Jaroslav Kubera (ODS).

Gott sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning six decades and was voted the nation’s most popular singer 42 times in an annual contest. Celebrities on hand included pop singers Michal David and Helena Vondráčková.

In all, there were more than two hundred invited guests. The general public was able to follow the private ceremony inside on large screens installed around the St. Vitus Cathedral. Thousands did so.

After the funeral mass, Prague Castle guards carried a coffin with Gott’s remains to the sound of the country’s largest bell, which is rung only on special occasions. His body is to be cremated in a private ceremony.