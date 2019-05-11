Prague Castle launches summer season with open day

Prague Castle held an open day on Saturday allowing the public to see parts of the complex that are normally inaccessible. The free of charge event was held to mark to start of the summer season at one of the country’s most visited sites.

As well as getting to view the rooms where the president appoints governments and welcomes foreign dignitaries, visitors could peruse presents given to the head of state by visitors and a mock-up of a state dinner table.

The Office of the President is this year celebrating its centenary. Marking that anniversary, interwar presidential seals, copies of the Order of the White Lion (the highest state honour) and period documents were put on display on Saturday.