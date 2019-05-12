Prague Castle launches Instagram account

President Miloš Zeman’s office has launched an Instagram account for Prague Castle, the seat of the head of state. The creation of a profile on the popular social networking platform comes on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Office of President and is intended to connect with the younger generation and show the institution behind the scenes, officials said.
The account @hradofficial could inspire young people to visit Prague Castle or take an interest in its history, said Mr. Zeman’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář. Prague Castle already had YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.
