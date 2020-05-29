Prague Castle grounds waive entrance fees through June 1

Prague Castle will charge no admission fees to the historic buildings and ongoing exhibitions from Friday through Monday in a bid to revive tourism, especially among Czechs.
Over the next four days visitors can stroll through the Royal Palace, St. Vitus Cathedral and Golden Lane, normally among the most-frequented cultural monument sites in the country. However, maximum capacity will be restricted to 1 person per 10 square meters.
Prague Castle began reopening on Monday after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the crisis, thousands of people, mainly foreign tourists, visited the grounds every day.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
Prague City Tourism shifts the focus to domestic tourists
“A love letter to the city”: Amos Chapple on his stunning rooftop photos of Prague