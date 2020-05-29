Prague Castle grounds waive entrance fees through June 1

Prague Castle will charge no admission fees to the historic buildings and ongoing exhibitions from Friday through Monday in a bid to revive tourism, especially among Czechs.

Over the next four days visitors can stroll through the Royal Palace, St. Vitus Cathedral and Golden Lane, normally among the most-frequented cultural monument sites in the country. However, maximum capacity will be restricted to 1 person per 10 square meters.

Prague Castle began reopening on Monday after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the crisis, thousands of people, mainly foreign tourists, visited the grounds every day.