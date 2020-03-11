Prague Castle closes all parts normally open to public

The Prague Castle authorities have closed all the complex’s buildings that are normally open to the public in connection with the coronavirus crisis. The grounds remain open, a spokesperson for the Prague Castle Administration said on Wednesday. The changing of the Castle Guard, which takes place every day at noon, has also been suspended.

Prague Castle is one of the most visited sites in the Czech Republic, attracting around two million tourists every year.

All events attended by 100 people or more have been banned in the Czech Republic, while the Ministry of Culture has closed all state museums and galleries.