Prague Castle buys works by Kamil Lhoták, president’s favourite painter

The Prague Castle Administration (SPH) has paid 11 million crowns for two works by the late Kamil Lhoták, said to be President Miloš Zeman’s favourite painter.

Prague Castle and the Office of the President of the Czech Republic have been steadily adding to a collection of works by Czech painters to adorn the seat of the presidency.

Kamil Lhoták, who died in 1990, had no formal artistic education. He was a member of Group 42, whose members focused on everyday life in cities He also illustrated some 400 books for children and adults.

The two works obtained for the Prague Castle collection, entitled Two Balloons (1939) and Landscape Animated By a Machine (1944) will be on display in January and in February at the Picture Gallery of Prague Castle.