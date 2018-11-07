Prague café denies racist treatment of Indian comedian

The Indian comedian and actor Vir Das has complained that he and his parents were repeatedly ignored by staff at Café Café in central Prague. He wrote on Twitter, where he has over 7.5 million followers, that they had tried six times to get service but the café did not "really like serving brown people".

The comedian has since deleted the Tweet in question and said he had heard from the owner of Café Café, who apologised for the behaviour of his staff. The owner told the Czech News Agency that it had been a misunderstanding rather than a racist incident.