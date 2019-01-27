Prague bishop protests against bill taxing church restitutions

Prague Bishop Václav Malý has sent an open letter to the speakers of the lower house of Parliament and the Senate to protest against an amendment taxing church restitutions approved by the lower chamber last week. Bishop Malý says in the letter that the minority government is paying the price for Communist Party support, and argues that the bill demonstrates the growing arrogance and unscrupulous practices of those in power.

The amendment, which was approved in the lower house last Wednesday, would tax the roughly 59 billion crowns which the state is paying out in phases as compensation for property which the state cannot return.