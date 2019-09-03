Prague authorities considering toll on cars

The Prague authorities are considering a toll on cars using some roads in the city. The capital’s leaders want to discuss the matter with Ministry of Transport officials within the coming weeks as the move would require a change in the law, Deputy Mayor Petr Hlubuček and Tomáš Voříšek from the council’s sustainable energy and emissions committee said on Tuesday.

The new toll would likely cost motorists tens of Czech crowns a day. An earlier idea of creating an emissions-free zone in the centre of Prague was dropped.

Around 5,500 cameras would be used, alongside monitoring vehicles currently used to oversee parking zones, would be employed in the enforcement of the new system.