Prague authorities attempting to curb pub crawl groups

The authorities in Prague are trying to curb pub crawls that agencies run for tourists in the city, Aktuálně.cz reported. The move is intended to help reduce noise levels in the historic centre, the news site said.

The Prague 1 Town Hall has achieved its first success in this drive by persuading the operators of the large music club Karlovy lázně, which is right by Charles Bridge, to cease working with agencies that organise pub crawls for large groups, district deputy mayor Petr Hejma said.

Mr. Hejma said he hoped other bars and clubs in the downtown area would also get behind the initiative.