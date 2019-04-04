Prague Archbishopric files charges against priest over child sex abuse

The Prague Roman Catholic Archbishopric has filed criminal charges against a priest accused of the sexual abuse of a child, the news outlet Deník N reported. Archbishop Dominik Duka removed the priest from service at the weekend, the Czech New Agency said.

An alleged victim of the priest in question, Jiří Kylar, said in a statement that Cardinal Duka, who is the head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, had begun to feign a forceful response to the issue of sex abuse in recent days.

Mr. Kylar, who was 12 at the time of the alleged abuse, said his case had been made public last September and nothing had been done for months.