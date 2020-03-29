Broadcast Archive

Prague Archbishop in quarantine since Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus got Covid-19

Brian Kenety
29-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Archbishop of Prague Dominik Duka is in quarantine as are others who have been in close contact with Karel Herbst, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Prague, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Herbst is in intensive care in a Prague hospital, but Duka told Czech Radio that he has responded positively to treatment. Both Catholic clergymen are in their late seventies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 