Prague approves renaming Russian Embassy address after Boris Nemtsov

Prague City Council has approved a proposal to rename the square outside the Russian Embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a prominent Kremlin critic slain five years ago.
City councillors say the move to rename Pod Kaštany square is a gesture of solidarity with Russian pro-democracy and human rights campaigners.
Five Chechen men were found guilty of having gunned down Nemtsov on 27 February 2015. But his family say those who ordered the assassination have not been brought to justice.
Prague City Council also voted in favour of renaming an alley in the Bubeneč district after investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, slain a decade earlier.
