Prague approves Malostranské Square reconstruction project

Brian Kenety
23-03-2020
Prague city councillors have approved a CZK 74 million public works project to reconstruct Malostranské Square to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

The plan calls for removing a car park on the upper square, dominated by the Baroque church of St Nicholas, installing benches, streetlamps and fountain, and widening pavements leading uphill to Prague Castle.

A car park on the historic lower square was already removed last year to make way for benches and vendors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
