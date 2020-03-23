Prague approves Malostranské Square reconstruction project

Prague city councillors have approved a CZK 74 million public works project to reconstruct Malostranské Square to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

The plan calls for removing a car park on the upper square, dominated by the Baroque church of St Nicholas, installing benches, streetlamps and fountain, and widening pavements leading uphill to Prague Castle.

A car park on the historic lower square was already removed last year to make way for benches and vendors.