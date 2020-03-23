Prague approves Malostranské Square reconstruction project

Prague city councillors have approved a CZK 74 million public works project to reconstruct Malostranské Square to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
The plan calls for removing a car park on the upper square, dominated by the Baroque church of St Nicholas, installing benches, streetlamps and fountain, and widening pavements leading uphill to Prague Castle.
A car park on the historic lower square was already removed last year to make way for benches and vendors.
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night
Coronavirus: Czech schools close, large events banned
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread