Prague and Taipei sign sister city agreement

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib has signed a partnership agreement with the Mayor of Taiwan's capital Taipei, Ko Wen-je, on economic, trade and cultural cooperation, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday. Three other memoranda, including one on cooperation between the cities' zoos, were signed as well.

Partnership between the cities was agreed upon by the Prague City Hall leadership during a visit to Taiwan last spring, and the plan was then approved by the City Hall assembly at the end of 2019.

Prague previously had a sister agreement with Beijing, but a dispute over a clause regarding the One China policy led to it being terminated by the Czech capital last October.