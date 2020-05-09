Prague and Moscow to enter into talks in bid to end diplomatic row over divisive Konev statue

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has agreed to enter into bilateral talks with Czech officials in a bid to clear up a diplomatic row over the removal of the statue of Marshal Ivan Konev from its site in Prague 6, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday. The talks should focus on the 1993 treaty signed by the two countries, particularly the clause on the mutual protection of war monuments which Moscow has accused Prague of violating.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has dismissed the accusation saying that the 1993 treaty only commits both sides to a dignified treatment of each other’s monuments and their protection from damage.