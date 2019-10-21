Prague Airport to increase capacity up to 23 million annual travellers by 2035

Prague Airport plans to boost its capacity up to 23 million annual travellers by 2035, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Václav Řehoř told members of the Chamber of Industry on Monday. This year the airport is expected to handle 17.7 million passengers and is already encountering capacity problems.

The prerequisites for increasing the quantity of passengers that the airport can handle are the centralisation of security checks, as well as the construction of a parallel runway and two new terminal sections, which are to be completed by the year 2036.