Prague airport sets passenger record with 17 million for year

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport reached 17 million passengers for 2019 on Friday, the highest number it has ever handled in one year. The figure is 6 percent up on the number of passengers using the airport in 2018. The average number handled a day this year has been around 49,000.

The airport’s operators said it was close to its maximum capacity. Some CZK 16 billion is to be invested in expanding its second terminal between now and 2028 and capacity is expected to reach up to 23 million annually by 2035.