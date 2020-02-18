Prague Airport handles record 1.05 million passengers in January

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport handled a record 1.05 million passengers in January, almost 80,000 more in annual terms for the month.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in China and local major storm Sabine is likely to negatively impact February figures.

Passenger numbers have been growing steadily since 2013. Last year, Václav Havel Airport handled a record 17.8 million passengers, up 6 percent year on year.

The growth was due to more direct links to exotic holiday destinations as well as more connections to the most frequented European cities. The top destination was London.