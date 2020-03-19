Prague airport flight numbers continuing to decline

The number of flights to and from Prague’s Václav Havel Airport continues to fall. On Thursday there were 110 scheduled arrivals and departures, which is around 70 percent below the usual number, the Czech News Agency reported. While operations at the airport will decline further in the coming days they will continue, an official said.

Since Monday Czechs have been barred from travelling to a number of countries considered high risk by the Prague authorities under measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Foreigners are not allowed to enter Czech territory.