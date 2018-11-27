Prague airport customs officers make six-kilo cocaine seizure

Ian Willoughby
27-11-2018
Customs officers at Prague airport have caught a man carrying around six kilogrammes of cocaine, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The non-Czech national, who is 25, had travelled from Rio de Janeiro via Lisbon. Officers discovered the drug in a piece of false-bottomed leather luggage.

It is the second case in a short period in which Prague customs officials have uncovered cocaine being smuggled from Brazil.

 
 
 
