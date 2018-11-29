Prague aims to raise rent on city-owned flats

The Prague City Council plans to raise rents on flats now leased out by the municipality or city administration at below market rates, councillor Adam Zábranský (Pirates) told the ČTK news agency in an interview.

Zábranský said the council plans to review the contracts of up to 10,000 flats, many of which are rented out at one-third the going rate “for no apparent reason”.

According to the developer Trigema, as cited by ČTK, tenants of city dwellings usually pay 60 to 120 crowns per square metre, so between 4,680 to 9360 crowns for a standard 78 sq m flat. The market rate would be above 20,000 crowns.