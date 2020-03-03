Prague agrees proposals to regulate Airbnb-type services

Prague City Council has agreed on proposals regulating short-term letting, most often mediated by Airbnb, obliging them to provide data on rented flats, their owners and middlemen.
Prague councilors want anyone who arranges short-term accommodation via online platforms to provide relevant information to the Municipal Trades Licensing Office upon request.
A property owner not having registered an appropriate a Trade Licence may be liable to a fine of up to CZK 1 million.
For the proposals to become law, Parliament would need to amendments certain acts that would for example allow municipalities to use data to enforce the payment of residence fees.
