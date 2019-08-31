Prague 6 mayor under police protection amid Konev statue controversy

The mayor of Prague 6, Ondřej Kolář, is under police protection after receiving death threats in connection with a decision to cover up a controversial statue of Soviet army commander Ivan Konev in the district. The local authority had the monument, which has repeatedly been vandalised, surrounded by a tarpaulin mounted on scaffolding on Friday. Activists then pulled down the tarpaulin, before it was later put back.
The Russian Embassy said the statute actually needed to be protected from the Prague 6 council. The local authority has proposed moving it to a park close to the embassy.
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Prague night mayor Jan Štern: Tourists often don’t realise “party zones” are residential areas
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
Metallica to entertain 70,000 in Prague
Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague