Prague 5 to erect statute of ‘father of Czech journalism’ Ferdinand Peroutka

Prague 5 councillors have voted to erect a stature to Ferdinand Peroutka, known as the “father of Czech journalism”.

Peroutka was interned in the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald for his democratic convictions. He fled Czechoslovakia after the Communist takeover and went on to lead Radio Free Europe’s Czech service. Today, annual awards to outstanding Czech journalists are given out in his name.

In a speech at a Holocaust conference in 2015, President Miloš Zeman falsely claimed Peroutka had penned a pre-war article titled “Hitler is a gentleman”. The journalist’s granddaughter has waged a protracted legal battle suing for an apology.