Prague 3 rejects Eva Jiřičná design for new Žižkov high rise

A design by top Czech architect Eva Jiřičná for a high rise development in Prague’s Žižkov district currently home to a former telecom building has been rejected by local town hall councillors.

The final decision rests with the full Prague City Council. The site is located within what a Conservation Zone, where strict construction and renovation rules apply.

The conservation group Club for Ancient Prague had criticised the designs by Ms Jiřičná for three undulating high-rise apartment buildings, the largest of which would be over 100 metres high.