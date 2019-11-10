Prague 3 offers students cheap rents for spending time with seniors

The authorities in Prague 3 are offering students cheap accommodation in municipal properties in exchange for spending time with the residents of old folks’ homes, Novinky.cz reported on Sunday. The programme comes partly in response to the fact that student dormitories are overcrowded and commercial rents have skyrocketed in the city.

The students are required to spend 30 hours a month with seniors under the scheme. Prague 3 deputy mayor Ondřej Rut said it should bring together the generations and offer both fresh perspectives.