PPF’s Škoda Transportation to deliver up to 45 metro trains to Warsaw

Škoda Transportation has been confirmed as the winner of a tender to supply of up to 45 six-car metro trains for Warsaw.
The first set is due to be handed over to the Polish capital within two years of signing the purchase contract.
Škoda Transportation is part of the PPF group controlled by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner. The total value of the contract is almost 8 billion crowns.
