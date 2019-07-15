PPF’s Home Credit to list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange in USD 1bn IPO

Czech financial group PPF’s global consumer lender arm Home Credit has filed for a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company announced on Monday.

Home Credit has appointed Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, and Morgan Stanley to lead the initial public offering expected to exceed at least USD 1 billion.

Founded in 1997 by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, Home Credit operates in 10 countries including the United States, Russia and India. It is among the biggest non-bank consumer lenders in China.