PPF Group to donate 1.7 million respirators and other medical equipment

PPF, the investment group owned by richest Czech Petr Kellner, tweeted on Sunday that it will be donating 1.7 million N95 respirators, 1.8 million surgical masks, 40,000 testing kits and 20,000 swabs to the Czech Republic in order to help fight the coronavirus epidemic.

The 120 tons worth of equipment were purchased from China and Spain by PPF subsidiary Home Credit for CZK 100 million and will be ready for transport to the Czech Republic on Monday evening.