Post Office cancels auction of Prague’s Smíchov monastery

The Post Office has again cancelled the auction of a former monastery it owns after no bidder met the starting price of just over 353 million crowns.
The Post Office has been trying the sell the former St. Gabriel Monastery and Church of the Annunciation in Prague’s Smíchov district for years.
The monastery, completed in 1891, was designed in pseudo-Romanic style by Benedictine friars from Belgium. It served mainly Benedictine nuns until 1919, when they were forced to leave for Austria.
