Post Bellum preparing Velvet Revolution anniversary projects in over 30 cities

The group Post Bellum, which collects oral histories on key events in Czech history, has agreed with some 30 cities to stage events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

Founder and director Mikuláš Kroupa told journalists the aim is to coordinate with municipalities and other civil society group events nationwide marking the November 1989 protest that led to the collapse of communism.

Post Bellum works to increase public understanding of 20th Century history, especially among younger generations. It has collected interviews from 8,962 people so far and published tens of thousands of audio and video clips, photos and scanned documents.