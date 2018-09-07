Post Bellum, Prague Student Summit Prague receive EU Citizen's Prize

Brian Kenety
07-09-2018
The European Citizen's Prize, awarded by the European Parliament for contributions to the mutual understanding of EU member states, was received on Friday by representatives of two Czech NGOs: Post Bellum and the Prague Student Summit.

Post Bellum publishes oral history testimonies of witnesses to modern Czech history. The Prague Student Summit, a year-round educational project for over 300 high school and university students from Central Europe, organized by the Association for International Affairs (AMO).

Photo: archive of Post Bellum

Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October

Starting in October, the area around Prague‘s metronome will house a large exhibition detailing the key moments in Czech totalitarian…
1918 - foundation of Czechoslovakia, photo: Public Domain

Poll shows most Czechs know little about their country's modern history

One hundred years ago this October, just before the end of World War I, Czechoslovakia declared independence from the Austro-Hungarian…
A century of Czech history 'beneath Stalin', photo: Post Bellum

A century of Czech history “beneath Stalin”

The dank space beneath where a huge statue of Stalin stood in Prague will next year house an exhibition focused on the country’s totalitarian…
