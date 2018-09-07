Post Bellum, Prague Student Summit Prague receive EU Citizen's Prize

The European Citizen's Prize, awarded by the European Parliament for contributions to the mutual understanding of EU member states, was received on Friday by representatives of two Czech NGOs: Post Bellum and the Prague Student Summit.
Post Bellum publishes oral history testimonies of witnesses to modern Czech history. The Prague Student Summit, a year-round educational project for over 300 high school and university students from Central Europe, organized by the Association for International Affairs (AMO).
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services