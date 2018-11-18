Post Bellum hands out awards for civic courage

The non-profit organization Post Bellum traditionally handed out awards for civic courage on November 17, the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution that triggered the fall of communism in the Czech Republic.

Among the recipients this year were political prisoner Jiří Světlík, Milena Blatná, who helped political prisoners forced to work in the country’s uranium mines, political prisoner Helena Kociánová who lost a leg helping an inmate and Marta Szilárdová who survived the Holocaust and saved her sister’s life during the Death March.