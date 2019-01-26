Pospíšil to lead TOP 09 in European elections

TOP 09 leader Jiří Pospíšil will lead the party in elections to the European Parliament in May. Pospíšl said the party would be the voice of all pro-EU citizens.

Other priorities include security and environmental issues as well as greater transparency in the process of drawing EU funds.

In the last elections to the European Parliament TOP 09 won four mandates. Elections to the European Parliament are due to be held on May 24-25.