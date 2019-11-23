Pospíšil makes final address to TOP 09 as chairman

Jiří Pospíšil has made his final address to the TOP 09 party as leader. Mr. Pospíšil appeared before delegates at a congress in Prague at which a new leadership of the right-wing opposition party will be selected on Sunday.

The outgoing chairman said his two years at the helm had been successful and that TOP 09 were a significant force in Czech politics.

Mr. Pospíšil says he wishes to devote more energies to his post as member of the European Parliament.